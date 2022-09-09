🏐 Kansas Drops 3-1 to UNLV in Kansas Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to the UNLV Lady Rebels 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 25-19) Friday night in the final game of the Kansas Invitational at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. UNLV improved to 7-1 on the season, while KU fell to 8-1.

“UNLV’s serving game was solid,” Kansas head coach Ray Bechard said. “You see a lot of stats, but the first contact, how aggressive are we serving and how well are we passing. I thought they did a great job at that tonight and it shifted the match in UNLV’s favor.”

Set One

The Lady Rebels kicked off set one with an error to put the Jayhawks ahead 1-0. KU sophomore Kennedy Farris served the first ace of the match to extend the lead 4-2. An impressive dig by sophomore Caroline Bien fellow teammate super-senior Anezka Szabo to tally a kill for the Jayhawks. UNLV was able to collect a one-point lead heading into a media timeout, 15-14 and maintained the lead from there. The Lady Rebels took set one 25-22.

Set Two

The first point of set two originally went to UNLV, but the Jayhawks challenged a touch to reverse the call and taking the first point of the set. Kansas would then go on a 3-0 run to take an early lead. The Lady Rebels crept up to take the lead from Kansas 11-10. Redshirt-freshman Ayah Elnady tied up the score 20-20 with back-to-back service aces to put Kansas back in the match. KU sophomore Camryn Turner and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley’s each recorded kills to put Kansas ahead 25-24 but it wasn’t enough as UNLV scored three straight point to win set two 27-25.

Set Three

To start set three, the Lady Rebels took hold of a 6-0 run. Kansas was able to go on a 7-1 run to tie up the match 9-9. Back-to-back kills by Bien forced a UNLV timeout. A block by the Jayhawks was challenged by UNLV, ending in a replay. However, Bien made sure to get the point back to Kansas with a kill, 11-10. UNLV made sure to keep close with the Jayhawks, but sophomore Karli Schmidt entered the match to elevate Kansas 20-16. KU maintained control and won set three 25-18.

Set Four

UNLV took an early lead 8-4. A block solo by junior Kim Whetstone kept Kansas within two, 10-8. Whetstone added another and a block assist by Dooley and sophomore London Davis allowed Kansas to take the lead 12-11. The lead was short lived for KU as UNLV took home set four 25-19.

Notables

Sophomore Caroline Bien led Kansas with 16 kills, hitting .400.

Junior Kennedy Farris contributed 19 digs.

Leading in blocks was junior Kim Whetstone with six total blocks.

“We were down 2-0, so we felt like we should shake it up a bit,” Bechard said. “We were trying to create some opportunities in some other areas. I thought Kim Whetstone responded pretty well. We thought we needed more defense on the back row, so I think Brynn Kirsh did a great job.”

Up Next

Kansas will take a short break before hosting Omaha, UCF and Lipscomb for the Jayhawk Classic on September 15-17. The Jayhawks will play Lipscomb first on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT, followed by UCF on September 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT and rounding out the tournament on September 17 at 2:30 p.m. CT against Omaha. Shortly following the match between Kansas and Omaha, the Jayhawks will retire the jerseys of Ainise Havili and Kelsie Payne.