👟 Track and Field Unveils the 2022-23 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In his 22nd year, head coach Stanley Redwine has announced the 2022-23 Kansas track and field schedule, which will feature four home meets including the return of the centennial year of the Kansas Relays.

KU will open the indoor season with the Bob Timmons Challenge in Anschutz Pavilion on December 3. The Jayhawks will take a short break for the holidays before returning to action on January 13 for the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular in Topeka, Kansas. Closing out January will be the Jayhawk Invitational held in Anschutz Pavilion on January 27.

February will be a busy month for Kansas as they head to Lincoln, Nebraska for the Husker Invitational on February 3-4. The following weekend the Jayhawks will split up as they conquer the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Caroline and the Tyson Invitational held by Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas on February 10-11. The final meet before heading into the post season for Kansas will be the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana hosted by Notre Dame.

Closing out the indoor campaign will be the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas on February 24-25. The Jayhawks that qualify will advance to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Kansas will halt competition to take a short break between the indoor and outdoor season. The Jayhawks will pick up in Austin, Texas for the Texas Relays from March 29 to April 1. LSU will host the Joe May Invitational on April 8 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where Kansas will be in attendance.

Highlighting the season will be the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays on April 13-15 at Rock Chalk Park. The Kansas Relays began in 1923 and took a pause due to the pandemic before picking up again in 2023.

Soon after the Kansas Relays, KU will move back to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the John McDonnell Invitational on April 20-21 at John McDonnell Field. Kansas will return to Rock Chalk Park one final time for the 2022-23 campaign for the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29. During that time, the Jayhawk senior class will be recognized for their time at Kansas.

Before heading to post season competition, Kansas will make a short trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take part in the Ward Haylett Invitational hosted by Kansas State on May 6.

May 12-14 will be the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Norman, Oklahoma, followed by the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Sacramento, California on May 24-27.

Finishing the season will be the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas on June 7-10 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.