🥎 Addison Purvis Throws a Five-Inning No-Hitter as KU Run Rules Texas Southern

AUSTIN, Texas – Backed by a five-inning no-hitter from junior right handed pitcher Addison Purvis, the Kansas softball team run-ruled Texas Southern with a score of 10-0 in five innings Sunday at Red McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, Sunday.

The Jayhawks improved to 10-5 after going 4-1 over the weekend.

Purvis moved to 4-0 on the 2023 season after throwing a career-first no-hitter in five innings. This was the first no-hitter for the Jayhawks since Lexy Mills on March 18, 2019 against Omaha and the second no-hitter under KU fifth-year head coach Jennifer McFalls.

Kansas was held scoreless for three innings, until the Jayhawks scored four runs in the top of the fourth. The scoring began after singles from freshman outfielder Aynslee Linduff and senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson. Purvis also contributed at the dish, when she hit a double to left field, scoring both Linduff and Anderson, earning two RBIs.

Freshman second baseman Emma Tatum came in as a pinch runner for Purvis, scoring off of a single to left from senior center fielder Shayna Espy. Freshman outfielder Presley Limbaugh would clear the bases, hitting a double to left-center, increasing Kansas’ lead to four.

After sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno was walked and junior catcher Lyric Moore was hit by a pitch, freshman first baseman Campbell Bagshaw came in as a pinch runner for Bruno. Both Bagshaw and Moore advanced bases on a wild pitch.

With runners on second and third, Linduff singled up the middle, bringing home Bagshaw. Junior third baseman Katie Gee came into the game for Anderson, hitting a sacrifice fly, advancing Moore to third.

After Linduff stole second, Purvis was walked, loading the bases. Senior shortstop Haleigh Harper hit a single through the left side, scoring Moore from third and keeping the bases loaded.

Junior outfielder Sophia Buzard came in to pinch hit, hitting her first career grand slam, increasing the Jayhawk’s lead to 10-0.

Purvis would walk two batters in the fifth, before getting three outs and securing the no-hitter and the run rule win.

Linduff would finish the day going 3-for-3 at the dish including one RBI. Espy had two hits, including a double and an RBI.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Tampa, Florida and participate in the Bulls Invitational, March 2-4. KU will play host USF, Army, USC-Upstate, Northern Illinois and Rhode Island over the weekend.