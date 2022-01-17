🏀 Agbaji Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. This is the second time Agbaji has won the award this season and third time he has received a conference weekly honor in his career.

Last week, Agbaji posted back-to-back 20-point games in two Kansas Big 12 victories with 22 points versus No. 15 Iowa State and 20 against West Virginia. The Kansas City, Missouri, guard made four three-pointers in each game and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc. Agbaji has made four or more threes seven times this season and has made 14 from beyond the arc in his last three outings. Agbaji tied his season high in rebounds with seven in both contests. He has pulled down seven rebounds in five games this season.

Recently named to the Wooden Award Mid-Season Watch List, Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 13th nationally in scoring at 20.6 points per game. He also leads the conference in three-point field goals made at 3.2 per game, which is 17th nationally, and three-point field goal percentage at 47.7 percent, eighth nationally.

No. 7 Kansas (14-2, 3-1) will play at Oklahoma (12-5, 2-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.