🏀 Agbaji Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been named the men’s basketball Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. The award is selected by a media panel which covers the league and this is the first weekly honor of the 2021-22 season.

Agbaji opened the season scoring a career-high 29 points in Kansas’ 87-74 win against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 9. The Kansas City, Missouri, guard followed up that performance by scoring 25 points in the home-opening 88-62 win versus Tarleton State on Nov. 12. His 54 points were the most for a Jayhawk in the Bill Self era in the first two games of a season. He surpassed Frank Mason III’s 51 points to open the 2016-17 campaign. The two 20-point efforts marked the eighth and ninth 20-point efforts of Agbaji’s career.

This is Agbaji’s second career Big 12 weekly honor. He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Feb. 4, 2019, his freshman season.

No. 3/3 Kansas (2-0) next plays host to Stony Brook (0-1) on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

2021-22 Big 12 Player(s) of the Week

Nov. 15 – Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, G, Sr.

2021-22 Big 12 Newcomer(s) of the Week

Nov. 15 – Tanner Grove, Oklahoma, C/F, Sr.