👟 Anderson Earns Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honors After Tying School Record

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field junior Rylee Anderson was named a Co-Big 12 Conference Women’s Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Thursday, after tying a 29-year high jump school record by clearing 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.) at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular on Saturday.

Anderson ties the school record of 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.) set by Mary Beth Labowski at the 1993 Big Eight Championships. Anderson earns her first career Big 12 Athlete of the Week Award for her record-setting performance.

Anderson, a two-time Big 12 Champion in the high jump, split the award with Texas Tech’s Ruth Osoro, while Texas’s Tripp Piperi was named the Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Week.

Not only did Anderson tie the 29-year-old KU high jump record, Anderson’s mark is the second best in the NCAA this season, trailing only Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin. (1.88m (6-2 ft.)).

A group of Jayhawks will be back in action this weekend when they travel to the DeLoss Dodds Invitational in Manhattan on January 21-23, before returning home to the Jayhawk Classic on January 28.