⚾️ Border Showdown Returns to Lawrence on Tuesday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri Tue. 6 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (2-2, 9.61 ERA) LHP Christian Wall (2-2, 5.04 ERA)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark in their final home game of the season. The first 250 fans will receive a rally towel. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Last season, KU went 2-0 against Missouri in the first action between the two teams since 2012. Both games finished with a one-run margin, with Kansas winning 10-9 on March 30, 2021 at Hoglund Ballpark and 9-8 on May 18, 2021 at Missouri.

In the first matchup between the two teams this season, redshirt senior Nolan Metcalf had his first career multi-home run game and finished with five RBIs. Metcalf is one of six KU players to have a multi-homer game this season.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna was ranked as the best shortstop in the Big 12 and the sixth best shortstop in the country by D1Baseball. Ahuna is hitting .394 this season which is the second highest batting average in the Big 12.

This past weekend against TCU, redshirt senior Caleb Upshaw hit home runs on back-to-back days. He has homered in consecutive games twice this season and leads the Jayhawks with 12 home runs this year.

UP NEXT

Kansas will finish out the regular season against No. 17 Texas in Austin for a three-game series beginning on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. All three games will be broadcast on Longhorn Network and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.