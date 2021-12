90: Bordering On: KU vs Mizzou Deep Dive

Episode Notes

There are a lot of rivalries in college sports. But aside from Army-Navy, few, if any, have the history on and off the field that Kansas and Missouri have. Itโ€™s a rivalry that dates back to the Civil War. Before internet. Before TV. Before cars. It was Kansas vs Missouri. And this is Bordering On: A Deep Dive into KU vs MU.