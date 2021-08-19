🏀 Brady Morningstar Joins Kansas Men’s Basketball Staff as Video Coordinator

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas guard and national champion Brady Morningstar has joined the Jayhawks staff as video coordinator, KU head coach Bill Self announced today.

“We’re all excited to bring Brady back to KU to be a part of our coaching staff,” Self said. “Brady was a very good player here and was a great teammate. I can’t wait to add his knowledge, feel and personality to our mix. He’s been around coaching basketball and training since he finished playing, and I anticipate he’s going to be a terrific addition to our staff.”

Morningstar comes to Kansas from Kansas City Kansas Community College where he was an assistant coach for the two seasons under head coach Brandon Burgette. In 2019-20, KCKCC won the regular-season conference title and the regional title before pandemic ended the year. Prior to KCKCC, Morningstar spent time at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was an assistant coach for two seasons under head coach Brennen Shingleton. In 2018, Wesleyan advanced to the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, after winning the regular-season conference title.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to work under Coach Self and with the rest of the staff,” Morningstar said. “I learned so much from Coach when I was here as a player and took that knowledge with me when I went to play professionally and later when I went into coaching. I want to thank Brennen Shingleton at Texas Wesleyan and Brandon Burgette for giving me the opportunities to start my coaching career.”

Morningstar graduated from Kansas in 2010 after spending five seasons with the Jayhawks. He was a part of KU’s 2008 National Championship team, while also helping the Jayhawks to three NCAA Elite Eights, four NCAA Sweet 16’s, five Big 12 regular-season titles, and four Big 12 Tournament championships.

During his time at Kansas, he played in 116 games and made 68 starts. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team his senior season. He also received numerous academic honors, including Academic All-Big 12 Second Team and multiple appearances on the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 Commissioner’s honor rolls.

Following his career at Kansas, Morningstar played two seasons in the NBA D League, spending time with the Tulsa 66ers (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Canton Chargers (Cleveland Cavaliers). He then played several seasons overseas in Finland, Germany and Argentina, before beginning his coaching career.