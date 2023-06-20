🏊‍♀️ Campbell Announces Addition to Coaching Staff share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Clark Campbell has announced the addition of Ryan Evans to the swimming and diving coaching staff. Evans will join as an assistant coach, joining Jen Betz and Allen Feng. “First, we want to thank Travis Goff and Maya Ozery for the opportunity to add to our staff,” said Campbell. “It’s been a blessing to our program. We are truly excited about it and I know that this is going to help, most importantly, the student-athlete experience. We are excited to welcome Ryan Evans and his family to KU. Ryan has a tremendous background. We looked for a specific skill set for this position and he checked all the boxes. He has a really good vision on where he wants to take his particular areas and make our program better. With his background as a coach in college and club, he will open up a lot of doors and we’re really excited to see what he brings to our program.”

Evans comes from the Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. As the head coach, Evans led the Marauders to a sixth-place finish at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship. Evans helped cultivate a winning culture, leading swimmer Victoria Murillo to the NCAA Division II National Championships. Murillo also earned a First Team All-America distinction, the first in program history. Before his stellar work at the University of Mary, Evans was a part of the coaching staff at the University of New Mexico as an assistant. With the Lobos, Evans’ primary responsibility was the sprint group, where he saw a majority of the sprinters achieve personal bests throughout the 2021-22 campaign. Evans also has prior experience at the club level, as he was the head coach of the Reno Aquatic Club from 2017-21 in Reno, Nevada.