Carter Stanley Selected to Participate in 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge

CHICAGO – Kansas’ Carter Stanley has been selected to participate in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 22nd edition of the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m., ET on Friday, Jan. 31.

The skills competition will feature 24 of college football’s brightest stars divided into six teams based on their college conference. Each team will consist of four players from the same conference who will compete for conference supremacy in a series of skills competitions. The conferences represented are the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the SEC and four of the best players outside of the Power Five who will be called the “Wild Card” team.

Stanley had a breakout season in the Crimson and Blue in 2019, throwing for 2,664 yards, while completing 226-of-371 passes. He tossed 24 touchdowns, which ranks third in KU single-season history. Stanley concluded his Jayhawk career with 5,035 total passing yards, which ranks fifth on KU’s all-time passing chart. Additionally, his 37 career touchdown passes ranks second in Kansas history.

Each player will individually participate in a timed event, and then finish with a full team event. All events will be timed and have individual winners, which will compile into a cumulative score to determine the winning team. For example, the quarterbacks from each team will compete against each other to win their competition. But ultimately, their time will be added to the times of the other competitors on their conference designated team to have a final team score.

Individual events in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge include the State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course, the Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge and the Hands Competition. To conclude the program, the players will compete as teams in the State Farm Team Competition.

As many as 10 athletes participating in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge are named as first-round prospects, according to various of draft projections. Additionally, eight players earned Associated Press All-America distinction following the 2019 season.

Alumni of the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge include 81 first-round NFL Draft picks, including 38 Pro Bowlers, such as Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Dalvin Cook, Derwin James, Landon Collins, Von Miller, Vernon Davis, Joe Flacco, Dez Bryant, Donovan McNabb, Reggie Wayne, and Edgerrin James, as well as three Heisman Trophy winners (Ron Dayne, Troy Smith and Jason White).