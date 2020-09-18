🏈 Chidera Uzo-Diribe Named to 30-Under-30 List

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ Chidera Uzo-Diribe was named to the 247Sports college football 30-Under-30 rising stars, the website announced on Thursday, with Uzo-Diribe being recognized as one of the top rising college coaches in the country.

Uzo-Diribe, who serves as the outside linebackers coach for the Jayhawks, worked as defensive quality control for the 2019 season. Prior to joining the KU staff, Uzo-Diribe spent three years as a defensive graduate assistant working with the outside linebackers and defensive line from 2015-18 at the University of Colorado.

Here is what 247Sports had to say of Uzo-Diribe:

Uzo-Diribe impressed Les Miles enough in one season as a quality control coach that Miles elevated him to a full-time assistant this offseason. That move is already paying dividends as Uzo-Diribe has emerged as an impact recruiter, landing players from California, Texas and Georgia, including two of the eight-highest ranked recruits in the Jayhawks’ 2021 class. Uzo-Diribe started his career at Colorado, where he lettered for four years and then served as a GA from 2016-18. Said a source on Uzo-Diribe: “He has a really high ceiling in this profession.”