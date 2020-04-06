🏈 Chris Harris Jr., Named to NFL's All-Decade Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Chris Harris Jr., was named to the National Football League’s All-Decade Team on Monday, representing the top-players in professional football from 2010-19.

Harris, who was a member of the Jayhawks from 2007-10, was selected to the All-Decade team as a defensive back, joining Tyrann Mathieu as one of two defensive backs selected. Harris earned four Pro Bowl appearances and one first-team All-Pro nod during his nine years as a Denver Bronco and was also a Super Bowl Champion with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

In his nine seasons , Harris has started 121 of 139 games with the Broncos, compiling 20 interceptions, 518 tackles and four touchdowns in his career. On October 13, 2019, Harris recorded his 20th career interception against the Tennessee Titans, making him just the 12th Bronco in franchise history to record 20+ career interceptions.

As a Jayhawk, Harris was selected as the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press in 2007, while earning Freshman All-America Honorable Mention by The Sporting News. Harris was a part of two Bowl victories as a Jayhawk, including the 2008 Orange Bowl and 2008 Insight Bowl.

Now entering his 10th season in the NFL, Harris will do so with the Los Angeles Chargers, after signing a 2-year contract on March 18.