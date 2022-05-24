🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Daniel Hegarty: Mr. Jayhawk

113. Daniel Hegarty: Mr. Jayhawk

Episode Notes

The Crimson and Blue run deep in Daniel Hegarty’s family. Jayhawks are littered through his family tree. It helped make choosing a college easy for the man they call Mr. Jayhawk and helped him develop into the team leader he was this season for the Kansas baseball team.

Hegarty is working towards earning his master’s degree in business administration.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast with KU baseball pitcher, Daniel Hegarty.