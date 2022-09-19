🏈 Daniels on Davey O’Brien Great 8 List for Second Straight Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second straight week, Kansas junior Jalon Daniels has been named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list, after accounting for five touchdowns in Kansas’ 48-30 road win at Houston.

The honors keep coming for Daniels, who has now been named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List in back-to-back weeks and was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week this week. Daniels was also named the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday, September 18 and was a Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week following Kansas’ win at West Virginia.

Daniels accounted for 281 yards (158 passing, 123 rushing) and five touchdowns (2 rushing, 3 passing) as Kansas defeated Houston, 48-30 on Saturday.

Daniels completed 14-of-23 passes for three touchdowns and rushing for two scores as the Jayhawks improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

Daniels’ five touchdown performance was the first of his career with multiple passing and rushing touchdowns, while he becomes the first Jayhawk since Todd Reesing in 2009 to throw and rush for 2+ touchdowns in the same game. Daniels completed passes to 11 different receivers in the win at Houston, while he has now thrown for 556 yards and seven touchdowns through the first three games of the season.

Daniels was added to the midseason watch list last week, making him eligible for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Awarded annually to the nation’s best college quarterback, the Davey O’Brien is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

Davey O’Brien Great 8: Week 3

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Doug Brumfield, UNLV

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Kansas returns home on Saturday, Sept. 24, to host Duke in the final non-conference game on the schedule. Kickoff of that game is slated for 11:00 a.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with a nationally televised broadcast on FS1.

