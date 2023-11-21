🏀 Dickinson Named an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has been named one of five Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for games of the week ending Sunday, Nov. 19, the USBWA announced today.

For the 2023-24 season, the USBWA has expanded its national player of the week program that has been affiliated with the Oscar Robertson Trophy since the 2009-10 season. Kansas’ Frank Mason III was the 2017 Oscar Robertson Trophy recipient. In past seasons, the USBWA has recognized just one player each week. Here are the five honored players for the week ending Nov. 19:

HUNTER DICKINSON, KANSAS (BIG 12 CONFERENCE)

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State (Mountain West Conference)

Quinten Post, Boston College (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Kyle Rode, Liberty (Conference USA)

Marcus Tsohonis, Long Beach State (The Big West)

In an 89-84 win against No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago, Dickinson recorded his first double-double as a Jayhawk and the 32nd of his career with a game-high 27 points and a career-high 21 rebounds while adding a career-high-tying three steals. Dickinson secured the double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds at the break. The senior from Alexandria, Virginia, a 2020-21 USBWA second team All-American at Michigan, is the first Big 12 player with a 25/20 game against a ranked opponent since Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin on Nov. 18, 2008 vs. No. 21 Davidson (25 pts, 21 reb). He is the first Kansas player with a 25/20 game since Thomas Robinson on Dec. 31, 2011 vs. North Dakota (30 pts, 21 reb).

On Monday, Nov. 20, Dickinson was named both the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week for his efforts against Kentucky. It marked his second and third Big 12 weekly honor this season and the 13th weekly accolade of his career.