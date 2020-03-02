🏀 Dotson Named a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. Dotson is vying to become the second Jayhawk to win the honor as Frank Mason III was the 2017 recipient.

Joining Dotson for finalists for the 2020 Bob Cousy Award are Tre Jones (Duke), Markus Howard (Marquette), Payton Pritchard (Oregon) and Malachi Flynn (San Diego State).

Also on most every national player of the year watch list, Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.2 points per game which includes nine 20-point efforts after scoring 25 points in leading No. 1 Kansas to a 62-58 win at Kansas State Feb. 29. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week (12/2, 12/16, 2/3), Dotson is second in the Big 12 in steals at 2.1, third in field goal percentage (47.2), sixth in assists (4.0), sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7) and seventh in free throw percentage (82.0). The Charlotte, N.C., guard not only leads the Big 12 in scoring but also in free throws made at 132.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, March 6 on hoophallawards.com.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, visit www.HoophallAwards.com.