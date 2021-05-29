Emilianov Qualifies for NCAA’s on Final Day of Prelims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Kansas track and field junior Alexandra Emilianov qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships to be held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon in the women’s discus, launching a throw of 59.16m (194-1 ft.) to qualify for her third-career NCAA Outdoor Championship.

Emilianov joins a contingent of Jayhawks who have qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, including Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Hussain Al-Hizam (pole vault) and Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault).

Emilianov, who placed fourth at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, got off to a hot start on Saturday, recording her top throw of 59.16m (194-1 ft.) on her first attempt. With only three throws available, Emilianov passed on her second and threw 58.04m (190-5 ft.) on her third attempt, while her opening throw stood as the fourth-best throw in the West region.

After the men’s track events were postponed on Friday, the Kansas men’s 4×400 meter relay team took the track on Saturday, where the group of Isaiah Cole, Ivan Henry, Ethan Fogle and Michael Joseph placed 16thoverall with a season-best time of 3:07.65.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, senior Cody Johnson capped off his Jayhawk career by placing 16th overall, running a 51.20. Kansas freshman AJ Green III finished 19th overall in the men’s 800 meters in 1:50.34, concluding his NCAA West Prelims debut.

In the women’s competition, sophomore Rylee Anderson competed in her second-career NCAA West Preliminary meet, where she placed 22nd overall in the women’s high jump with a top jump of 1.77m (5-9.75 ft.).

The Jayhawk women’s 4×400 meter relay team of Erin Sermons, Jedah Caldwell, Ahmya McKeithan and Avryl Johnson finished off the meet with a 16th place finish, crossing the line in 3:37.73.

Dudarev, Bradford, Al-Hizam and Van Hoecke will move on to the NCAA Outdoor Championships to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on June 9-12.