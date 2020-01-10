Emmett Jones Promoted to Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

Lawrence, Kan. – Kansas Athletics and Kansas football head coach Les Miles announced that Emmett Jones has been promoted to Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach. His contract has also been extended through February 2022.

“Emmett has played a vital role in the development of our wide receivers and we look forward to their continued growth this season,” said Les Miles. “This promotion was well deserved and will be beneficial to our overall offensive scheme.”

In his first season with the Jayhawks in 2019, the wide receiving unit saw significant growth under Jones, bringing in 235 receptions for 2,778 yards and 25 touchdowns. Jones’ influence helped the Kansas offense to its best season since 2009, averaging 377.3 yards per game.

Jones coached juniors Andrew Parchment and Stephon Robinson Jr., to breakout seasons, as the duo ranked in the top-20 in Kansas’ single-season receiving yards. The duo’s combined 1,558 receiving yards were the most since 2016, while Robinson Jr.’s eight receiving touchdowns are tied for the fourth most in KU single-season history, and the most since 2009. Parchment and Robinson were also the first pair of KU wide receivers to combine for 15 touchdowns in a season since 2009.

