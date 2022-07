🏀 Five Jayhawks to Play in 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League

Five Kansas men’s basketball players will be competing in the 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League which runs July 7-17 in Las Vegas. Most games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center with others at the Cox Pavilion.

Devon Dotson (Washington) and Marcus Garrett (Miami) are appearing in their second NBA Summer League, while Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland), Christian Braun (Denver) and David McCormack (Minnesota) will be making their debut in the event. The latter three were members of Kansas’ 2022 NCAA National Championship team.

There will be two matchups with Jayhawks going head-to-head, July 8 with Denver vs. Minnesota and July 10 with Denver vs. Cleveland.

2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League Schedule for Kansas Players

(All times are Central; T&M—Thomas & Mack Center; COX—Cox Pavilion)

Friday, July 8

San Antonio vs. Cleveland – 4 p.m., NBA TV, COX

**Denver vs. Minnesota – 8 p.m., NBA TV, COX

Saturday, July 9

Boston vs. Miami – 4:30 p.m., NBA TV, COX

Detroit vs. Washington – 5 p.m., ESPN2, T&M

Sunday, July 10

Washington vs. Phoenix – 4:30 p.m., NBA TV, T&M

**Denver vs. Cleveland – 6 p.m., ESPNU, COX

Minnesota vs. Memphis – 8 p.m., ESPNU, COX

Tuesday, July 12

Atlanta vs. Miami – 6 p.m., NBA TV, T&M

Wednesday, July 13

Minnesota vs. Milwaukee – 3 p.m., NBA TV, T&M

Cleveland vs. Charlotte – 4 p.m., ESPNU, COX

Washington vs. New Orleans – 5 p.m., NBA TV, T&M

Miami vs. Philadelphia – 8 p.m., ESPNU, COX

Denver vs. LA Clippers – 9 p.m., NBA TV, T&M

Thursday, July 14

Cleveland vs. Detroit – 4:30 p.m., NBA TV, T&M

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota – 8 p.m., ESPNU, COX

Friday, July 15

Philadelphia vs. Denver – 5 p.m., NBA TV, COX

Indiana vs. Washington – 8 p.m., ESPN2, T&M

Miami vs. Toronto – 9 p.m., NBA TV, COX

July 16 & 17 – Playoffs

**Head-to-head matchups for KU players