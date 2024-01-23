🏀 Flory Bidunga Named McDonald’s All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball signee Flory Bidunga (floor-ee bee-DUNE-guh) has been named a 2024 McDonald’s All-American and will participate in the McDonald’s All-American game on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Only 24 players among the more than 700 nominated were selected as 2024 McDonald’s All-Americans. Bidunga gives Kansas 51 total signees who have earned the honor, starting with Darnell Valentine in 1977. Current Jayhawk Elmarko Jackson was named a McDonald’s All-American last season.

A 6-foot-9 center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bidunga is nationally ranked No. 6 by ESPN.com and Rivals.com and No. 8 by 247Sports.com. Bidunga plays for Kokomo High School in Indiana where he averages 17.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots per game for the 14-3 Kats who are first in the North Central Conference with a 6-0 league record. On Jan. 20, Bidunga recorded his 63rd career double-double, 13th this season, with 24 points and 16 rebounds in a win against Tipton. It was his fifth consecutive double-double.

Bidunga was the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana where he averaged 20.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots as a junior. He has recorded more than 1,100 points, 800 rebounds and 300 blocked shots in his high school career at Kokomo.

On Jan. 18, Bidunga was named to the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Midseason Team (1 of 50).

Kansas McDonald’s All-Americans

Darnell Valentine (1977)

Greg Dreiling (1981)

Danny Manning (1984)

Rick Calloway (1985)

Tony Guy (1985)

Mark Randall (1986)

Mike Maddox (1987)

Darrin Hancock (1990)

Ben Davis (1991)

Calvin Rayford (1991)

Jacque Vaughn (1993)

Raef LaFrentz (1994)

Paul Pierce (1995)

Ryan Robertson (1995)

Lester Earl (1996)

Eric Chenowith (1997)

Kenny Gregory (1997)

Jeff Boschee (1998)

Nick Collison (1999)

Aaron Miles (2001)

Wayne Simien (2001)

J.R. Giddens (2003)

David Padgett (2003)

Mario Chalmers (2005)

Micah Downs (2005)

Julian Wright (2005)

Darrell Arthur (2006)

Sherron Collins (2006)

Cole Aldrich (2007)

Xavier Henry (2009)

Josh Selby (2010)

Perry Ellis (2012)

Wayne Selden, Jr. (2013)

Andrew Wiggins (2013)

Cliff Alexander (2014)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (2014)

Carlton Bragg Jr. (2015)

Cheick Diallo (2015)

Malik Newman (2015)

Udoka Azubuike (2016)

Josh Jackson (2016)

Billy Preston (2017)

Devon Dotson (2018)

Quentin Grimes (2018)

David McCormack (2018)

Bryce Thompson (2020)

Gradey Dick (2022)

Ernest Udeh Jr. (2022)

M.J. Rice (2022)

Elmarko Jackson (2023)

Flory Bidunga (2024)