⚾ Former Kansas Baseball Player Chuck Dobson Passes Away

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas baseball player and Kansas City native, Charles “Chuck” Dobson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. Dobson was 77 years-old.

Dobson played at KU for one season in 1964. An All-Big Eight First Team selection, the right-handed pitcher posted a 6-2 record and a 1.44 ERA. His six wins, 66.2 innings pitched and 90 strikeouts all were team-bests for the Jayhawks that year.

In the summer after the 1964 season, Dobson represented the United States in exhibition play at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Following his return from the Olympics, Dobson signed a contract with the then-Kansas City Athletics. Dobson would go on to make his Major League debut on April 19, 1966, earning a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Early in his professional career, Dobson became roommates with Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. They were one of the first Caucasian-African American roommate duos during a critical time in modern American history.

Dobson spent nine seasons pitching in the Majors, including an appearance in the 1973 World Series, which the Oakland A’s would go on to win. His best year came in 1970, when he led the league in starts (40) and shutouts (5) and won a career-high 16 games.

“Kansas Athletics lost one of its all-time greatest players with the passing of Chuck Dobson,” head coach Ritch Price said. “Chuck was not only a great player, but he was an even better person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

A visitation for Dobson will be held Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at McGilley Midtown Chapel in Kansas City, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.