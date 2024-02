CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Kansas Baseball’s season opener against Illinois-Chicago on Friday has been pushed back to a 6:30 p.m. CT start due to weather. The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

Kansas begins its season with a three-game series against UIC at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. All three games will be streamed on FloBaseball and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.