🏀 Game Preview: vs. No. 8 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (8-1, 2-0) will host No. 8/9 Texas (7-1, 1-0) to kick off the new year in a battle of top-10 men’s basketball teams Saturday, Jan. 2, in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will tip at 11 a.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas has won eight-straight games after defeating No. 7/6 West Virginia, 79-65, on Dec. 22. Texas brings a three-game winning streak to Lawrence after its 77-74 league-opening victory against Oklahoma State on Dec. 20.

TIP INS

With Kansas’ last game on Dec. 22, the 11 days between games is the longest span in the Bill Self era at KU, which began in 2003-04. Should Kansas play every game as scheduled, the 11 days could be matched or surpassed as KU’s final regular-season game will be Feb. 27 with the Big 12 Championship starting March 10.

Texas is the second-straight Associated Press top-10 team Kansas will play as Kansas defeated No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65, on Dec. 22. The last time KU played consecutive top-10 teams was in the 2018 NCAA Tournament – No. 9 Duke (3/25/18) and No. 2 Villanova (3/31/18) with the latter in the Final Four. The last time Kansas played back-to-back AP top-10 teams in the regular season was No. 9 West Virginia (2/13/17) and No. 4 Baylor (2/18/17), both KU victories.

Kansas’ eight-game winning streak is tied for the ninth longest in NCAA Division I. Texas has won three straight since defeating Oklahoma State, 77-74, on Dec. 20.

Texas will be the sixth ranked team Kansas has played so far in 2020-21. The Jayhawks are 4-1 versus ranked foes this season and the four wins tie for the most against ranked teams this season, along with Gonzaga. KU is 2-1 versus top-10 teams in 2020-21.

Kansas’ 13-game home-court winning streak ranks tied for 12th nationally. The Jayhawks are 5-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Through nine games, Kansas has had six different players lead the team in scoring and eight in steals. This includes ties for the team highs.

Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 226 Associated Press polls dating back to 2008-09. The 226-consecutive weeks in the AP poll is an all-time record, surpassing UCLA’s 221 from 1966-80. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 233.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues Big 12 play at TCU on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Tip from Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will be at 9 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN.