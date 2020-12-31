🏀 Game Preview: vs. No. 8 Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (8-1, 2-0) will host No. 8/9 Texas (7-1, 1-0) to kick off the new year in a battle of top-10 men’s basketball teams Saturday, Jan. 2, in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will tip at 11 a.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPN2.
Kansas has won eight-straight games after defeating No. 7/6 West Virginia, 79-65, on Dec. 22. Texas brings a three-game winning streak to Lawrence after its 77-74 league-opening victory against Oklahoma State on Dec. 20.
TIP INS
- With Kansas’ last game on Dec. 22, the 11 days between games is the longest span in the Bill Self era at KU, which began in 2003-04. Should Kansas play every game as scheduled, the 11 days could be matched or surpassed as KU’s final regular-season game will be Feb. 27 with the Big 12 Championship starting March 10.
- Texas is the second-straight Associated Press top-10 team Kansas will play as Kansas defeated No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65, on Dec. 22. The last time KU played consecutive top-10 teams was in the 2018 NCAA Tournament – No. 9 Duke (3/25/18) and No. 2 Villanova (3/31/18) with the latter in the Final Four. The last time Kansas played back-to-back AP top-10 teams in the regular season was No. 9 West Virginia (2/13/17) and No. 4 Baylor (2/18/17), both KU victories.
- Kansas’ eight-game winning streak is tied for the ninth longest in NCAA Division I. Texas has won three straight since defeating Oklahoma State, 77-74, on Dec. 20.
- Texas will be the sixth ranked team Kansas has played so far in 2020-21. The Jayhawks are 4-1 versus ranked foes this season and the four wins tie for the most against ranked teams this season, along with Gonzaga. KU is 2-1 versus top-10 teams in 2020-21.
- Kansas’ 13-game home-court winning streak ranks tied for 12th nationally. The Jayhawks are 5-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season.
- Through nine games, Kansas has had six different players lead the team in scoring and eight in steals. This includes ties for the team highs.
- Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 226 Associated Press polls dating back to 2008-09. The 226-consecutive weeks in the AP poll is an all-time record, surpassing UCLA’s 221 from 1966-80. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 233.
UP NEXT
Kansas continues Big 12 play at TCU on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Tip from Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will be at 9 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN.