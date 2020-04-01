🏀 Marcus Garrett Named 2019-20 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

ATLANTA – Kansas junior Marcus Garrett has been named the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

Garrett won the honor after being named one of four finalists along with Ashton Hagans (Kentucky), Tre Jones (Duke) and Mark Vital (Baylor). Garrett and DiDi Richards of Baylor, the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year winner, were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s board of selectors, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, who based their selections on outstanding on-court defensive performances during the 2019-20 regular college basketball season. Each winner will be honored with a ceremony at a later date.