🏀 Harvard vs. Kansas Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball game vs. Harvard scheduled on Wednesday, December 29, has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program. The game will not be rescheduled this season.

KU is currently looking for an opponent to fill the cancellation by Harvard to play this Wednesday, December 29, at Allen Fieldhouse. All tickets issued for the Harvard game will automatically be transferred with the details of the new opponent once that is finalized.