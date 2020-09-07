Hawk Talk with Les Miles Schedule Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. –As the 2020 Kansas football season approaches, Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Les Miles, which will take place at Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence. The first of the 12 shows is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9. Live from Johnny’s Tavern—West Lawrence, Hawk Talk will give fans the opportunity to listen to Coach Miles answer fan questions about all things KU football.

Hawk Talk with Les Miles will take place each Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. and can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and via KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can submit questions to Coach Miles on the front page of KUAthletics.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawk Talk and Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence will implement several safety measures:

Masks are required to enter restaurant

Fans will be seated immediately upon entry and can call ahead for table reservations

Coach Miles and Brian Hanni will be socially distanced by 6-feet or more from all guests

Clear dividers will be added to separate Coach Miles and Brian Hanni

No autographs/Interaction with Coach Miles or Brian Hanni

Johnny’s Tavern, with 11 locations across Lawrence, Kansas City and Topeka, has been “Serving Up Tradition,” with its world famous hamburgers and pizza, and is now a great spot for sports fans as well as families.

Hawk Talk with Les Miles 2020 Dates

Wednesday, September 9

Wednesday, September 16

Wednesday, September 23

Wednesday, September 30

Wednesday, October 7

Wednesday, October 14

Wednesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 28

Wednesday, November 4

Wednesday, November 11

Wednesday, November 18

Wednesday, November 25

*Show date, time and location are subject to change. Please check your local listing.