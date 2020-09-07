Hawk Talk with Les Miles Schedule Announced
LAWRENCE, Kan. –As the 2020 Kansas football season approaches, Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Les Miles, which will take place at Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence. The first of the 12 shows is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9. Live from Johnny’s Tavern—West Lawrence, Hawk Talk will give fans the opportunity to listen to Coach Miles answer fan questions about all things KU football.
Hawk Talk with Les Miles will take place each Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. and can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and via KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can submit questions to Coach Miles on the front page of KUAthletics.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawk Talk and Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence will implement several safety measures:
- Masks are required to enter restaurant
- Fans will be seated immediately upon entry and can call ahead for table reservations
- Coach Miles and Brian Hanni will be socially distanced by 6-feet or more from all guests
- Clear dividers will be added to separate Coach Miles and Brian Hanni
- No autographs/Interaction with Coach Miles or Brian Hanni
Johnny’s Tavern, with 11 locations across Lawrence, Kansas City and Topeka, has been “Serving Up Tradition,” with its world famous hamburgers and pizza, and is now a great spot for sports fans as well as families.
Hawk Talk with Les Miles 2020 Dates
Wednesday, September 9
Wednesday, September 16
Wednesday, September 23
Wednesday, September 30
Wednesday, October 7
Wednesday, October 14
Wednesday, October 21
Wednesday, October 28
Wednesday, November 4
Wednesday, November 11
Wednesday, November 18
Wednesday, November 25
*Show date, time and location are subject to change. Please check your local listing.