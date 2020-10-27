Jayhawk Cherishes New Ring for 1957 Men’s Basketball Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Dr. Gary Thompson of Scottsdale, Arizona, received a special order 1957 NCAA ring for his 84th birthday, some 60-plus years after helping KU to a runner-up finish in one of the most memorable championship games in NCAA Tournament history. No. 2 Kansas fell to No. 1 North Carolina, 54-53, in triple overtime that March Saturday in Kansas City.

The unique birthday gift was the idea of Thompson’s family, in particular his daughter, Jolene Walker; son-in-law Michael Walker; and two granddaughters, Hayden Walker and Page Walker Campbell. The group made the special-order ring through Jostens to commemorate the 1957 season and KU’s NCAA runner-up finish. Kansas posted a 24-3 record in 1956-57, won the Big Seven Holiday Tournament and took first place in the Big Seven Conference regular season with an 11-1 league mark.

“I wear it with great honor, distinction and pride,” Thompson said.