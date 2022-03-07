🏌️ Jayhawks 1 Shot Back of Lead at Bandon Dunes

BANDON, Ore. – The Kansas Jayhawks battled through difficult and windy conditions Monday in the second round of the Bandon Dunes Invitational and sit in second place through two rounds, just one shot off the lead.

Kansas will enter Tuesday’s final round at +16, one shot behind Oregon. San Jose State is one shot behind Kansas, with Utah (+19) and Utah Valley and Fresno State (both +20) rounding out the Top 5.

“It was a tough day today on the course,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “The wind kicked up, and we didn’t handle the conditions very well. I was very disappointed in our last five holes, but the good news is we have another day to play. We need to get off to a good start, and all five guys need to be battling until the end.

“We need to come out and play with some confidence and toughness.”

Through two rounds, the No. 9 ranked Jayhawks have a pair of golfers – Luke Kluver and Callum Bruce – inside the Top 10 and two more – Davis Cooper and Ben Sigel – inside the Top 25. Kluver is tied for sixth at 2-over after a second-round 76. The sophomore finished with a birdie on No. 18 to shoot 1-over on the back.

Bruce is tied for 10th at 3-over and shot a 75 in Monday’s second round. Bruce picked up a birdie on the par-three fifth and shot a 1-under 33 on the front nine of the course. Cooper had the low round of the day for the Jayhawks with a 74. He is tied for 25th at +6. The sophomore shot a one-under 36 on the back nine of the course with a pair of birdies.

Sigel is also tied for 25th with Cooper after a second-round 76 with birdies on holes three and 18. William Duquette, playing as an individual, is tied for 41st at +9 after a 78. Harry Hillier shot an 80 and is tied for 55th at +11.

The third and final round is set for a 10:30 a.m., CT shotgun start. Live stats can be followed on Golfstat.