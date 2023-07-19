⛳ Jayhawks Add Transfer Donche-Gay to 2023-24 Roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Manon Donche-Gay has joined the Kansas women’s golf team, KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle announced today. Donche-Gay comes to Lawrence from Kansas State and will be a graduate transfer for the 2023-24 season.

Donche-Gay, native of Avignon, France, holds the second-best career stroke average in Kansas State women’s golf history at 74.55. In 2022-23, Donche-Gay had a 74.07 stroke average with two top-15 finishes, placing eighth at the FAU Paradise Invitational and 12th at the Big 12 Championship. During her junior year, she led the team with a 75.04 stroke average. Donche-Gay’s highest finish came in 2021 at the Marilynn Smith Invitational, where she tied for fifth.

As a sophomore at Daytona State Community College, Donche-Gay claimed the NJCAA Region VIII Championship at the Duran Golf Club in Viera, Florida. She went on to finish third at the NJCAA National Championship, leading Daytona State to a second-place finish. Donche-Gay completed her undergraduate degree in economics and plans to turn professional once she completes her eligibility.

“Manon brings great experience to our program, having won the National Junior College Regional Championship,” Kuhle said. “She came in third as an individual at the national championship and finished second place with her team at the NJCAA National Championship. She gained even more experience at Kansas State the past two seasons, competing regularly for the Wildcats and she has shot numerous rounds under par as a collegiate golfer.”

Donche-Gay is the fourth newcomer on the Kansas women’s golf roster for 2023-24. She joins freshmen Lyla Louderbaugh (Buffalo, Missouri) and Lauren Pham (Las Vegas, Nevada) and sophomore Ruth Toennessen (Stavanger, Norway).