🏌️ Jayhawks Close Out Regular Season at Hawkeye Invitational

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will hit the links for its final regular season tournament of the year on Saturday when the Jayhawks tee off at Finkbine Golf Course for the two-day Hawkeye Invitational hosted by Iowa.

The Jayhawks, ranked No. 28 in the latest Golfstat Team Rankings, will lead a field consisting of: No. 62 Kansas State, No. 68 Cincinnati, No. 75 Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas City, Creighton, Nebraska, Illinois State, Drake, James Madison, Minnesota, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.

Kansas will go with a lineup of senior Harry Hillier, sophomore Luke Kluver, senior Callum Bruce, senior Ben Sigel and sophomore William Duquette. Sophomore Davis Cooper will play as an individual. The highs for Saturday and Sunday are both in the 40s with rain expected on Sunday for the third and final round.

“The forecast is for wind and cold in Iowa City this week, and it will be a test of patience and grit,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We need to control the things we can control and go about our business. The weather will be the same for everyone, and the winning team will be the team that can handle the adversity.”

The Hawkeye Invitational will serve as the team’s final warmup for the Big 12 Championships, set for April 25-27 in Trinity, Texas. NCAA Regional play is then set for May 15-18.

Kansas has played nine stroke play events so far this season and has placed in the Top 3 in seven of those events and have been inside the Top 6 in eight of the nine. Bruce enters the tournament with a team-leading scoring average of 70.81 with three Top 5s, two Top 10s and two Top 20s. Kluver is right behind Bruce at 70.89 for his scoring average and has a win, four Top 10s and one Top 20 on the season.

Hillier has been the team’s top finisher in each of the last two events and has a scoring average of 71.00 this season. He has a pair of Top 5s, a Top 10 and two Top 20s. Sigel has been sharp lately, finishing inside the Top 25 in four of his last five events. He has a scoring average of 71.89 on the season. Duquette has also gotten stronger as the season has gone on and is coming off a sixth-place finish at the UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate in late March. He has a scoring average of 72.38.

Cooper has played in every tournament for the Jayhawks this season and has a sub 72 scoring average at 71.93 with a win earlier this season at the Windon Memorial.

Live stats for the tournament will be available through Golfstat.