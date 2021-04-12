🥎 Jayhawks Face No. 19 Tigers in Midweek Clash

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team will hit the road for a midweek clash against No. 19 Missouri on April 13. The game is slated for a 4 p.m. first pitch on the SEC+ Network with Nate Gatter and Ashley Moore on the call.

The Jayhawks hold a 19-15 overall and 1-5 Big 12 record. KU remains fifth in the Big 12 standings after the three-game nonconference series against Kansas City last weekend. Mizzou brings a 29-9 overall and 7-5 SEC record into the game after dropping three games to LSU last weekend.

The last time the Jayhawks and the Tigers met was on Feb. 13, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Mizzou captured a 8-0 victory on neutral turf. During the five-inning bout, Sydnee Ramsey and Tarin Travieso were the lone Jayhawks to record a hit. From the circle, Hailey Reed pitched 1.1 innings and gave up four hits after facing 12 batters.

Overall, Missouri leads the series between the two teams, 69-40. For games played in Columbia, the Tigers lead 28-14. The last time KU defeated Mizzou was on April 1, 2009 when the Jayhawks captured a 4-1 win.

Last Outing

The Jayhawks are coming off a weekend series against Kansas City. KU clinched the series after taking games one and three from the Roos. The Jayhawks were led on the weekend by junior Cheyenne Hornbuckle, who finished with a .600 average (6-for-10) with one double, one RBI and two runs scored. Sophomore Ashlyn Anderson and junior Morgyn Wynne followed with a .571 average each. Anderson had a double and a home run with three runs scored and two RBIs while Wynne finished with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored.

From the circle, Hailey Reed pitched 9.0 combined innings with six strikeouts to lead KU to two victories. Kasey Hamilton pitched 5.1 combined innings with three strikeouts en route to her first save of the season.

Up Next

Kansas returns to Arrocha Ballpark and Big 12 play for a three-game series against Texas Tech. Action is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. with games to follow on Saturday and Sunday.