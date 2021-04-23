⚾️ Jayhawks Fall in Series Opener at No. 8 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks fell in the series opener to the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, 15-1, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ryan Cyr took the mound for the Jayhawks but was replaced after two innings pitched at the hands of six TCU runs. The Horned Frogs pushed across five runs in the second inning, before Ritch Price went to Sam Brady to start off the third inning.

Through two innings pitched for Brady, the Horned Frogs struck for five more runs, expanding their lead to 11-1.

The Jayhawks pushed one across home plate in the top of the third inning, after three-straight singles which led the bases with one out. Kansas’ Dylan Ditzenberger scored the sole run of the evening for the Jayhawks.

Steve Washilewski entered the game in the fifth inning, where he would pitch 2.1 innings allowing four hits and three runs. Ryan Vanderhei finished the game on the mound for the Jayhawks, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing one run.

As a team, Kansas registered one run on eight hits while stranding six runners on base, while TCU tallied 15 runs on 18 hits and left 12 on base.

Kansas will return to action for game two of the series against the eighth-ranked Horned Frogs on Saturday at 4 p.m.