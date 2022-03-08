🏌️ Jayhawks Finish 3rd at Bandon Dunes Invitational

BANDON, Ore. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team secured its sixth Top 3 finish of the season on Tuesday, when the Jayhawks finished in third place at the Bandon Dunes Invitational.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s team finished at +14, three shots behind the winner, Oregon. The Ducks shot 4-under on Tuesday to secure the win, while San Jose State took second place at +13. The Jayhawks finished seven shots clear of fourth-place Utah (+21) and nine shots clear of fifth-place finishers Utah Valley and Fresno State (+23).

The Jayhawks were paced by sophomore Luke Kluver, who finished tied for 11th at +4. Kluver shot a 2-over 73 on Tuesday, picking up a birdie on the par-five first. Seniors Callum Bruce and Ben Sigel also picked up Top 20 finishes on the week with a pair of strong performances.

Sigel shot a 1-under 70 in Tuesday’s final round to move to +5 for the tournament and finished tied for 18th. Sigel had four birdies on his card, including picking up birdies on all three par-fives. Bruce shot a 2-over 73 to match Kluver and finished in a tie for 18th as well with Sigel and others. Bruce picked up birdies on holes one and 15.

Sophomore Davis Cooper finished just outside the Top 20, tying for 21st at +6. He shot an even-par 71 in the final round with a pair of birdies.

Senior Harry Hillier had the low round of the day for the Jayhawks with a 3-under 68. Hillier was brilliant on the back nine, playing it at four-under. Hillier had a birdie on the par-four 10th and then eagled the par-five 11th. He also picked up birdies at No. 15 and 16. His 68 was tied for the second-best score in the 99-person field on Tuesday.

Sophomore William Duquette, who played as an individual, also tied for 30th at +8. Duquette had an eagle on the first hole and also picked up a birdie on the par-four eighth. He shot a 1-under 70 to match Sigel for the second-best score by a Jayhawk in the final round.

“Unfortunately, we came up a little short this week,” Bermel said. “We’re definitely disappointed with the results, but I think we learned some things that will help us get better. Harry had a nice rebound round from yesterday, and that really helped our team score today.

“We have about 10 days before we leave again, and hope we can continue to improve and sharpen up throughout the spring season into the postseason.”

Kansas will return to the course on March 27th at the Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wilmington, North Carolina, hosted by UNC-Wilmington.