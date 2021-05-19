🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Finish 7th at NCAA Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Kansas Jayhawks completed play at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Wednesday, finishing in seventh place at six-under.

Kansas shot four-under on the final day – the team’s best round of the tournament – to finish three shots behind fifth-place TCU. Kansas, TCU, Ohio State and Georgia Southern battled throughout the day for the final spot with the Horned Frogs ultimately holding on. Host Florida State won the regional at -34.

“We played well today, and came up a little short,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We had three freshmen and two juniors in the lineup this week. I don’t coach and the guys don’t play for moral victories, but I am extremely proud of the fight we had this week. Unfortunately, our season ends today, but we had a good year after losing two seniors to graduation. I hope this motivates the guys to get better over the summer, and when they get back in the fall, we will be ready to go.”

The Jayhawks got a clutch effort Wednesday from freshman Sion Audrain, who shot a four-under 68. Harry Hillier also shot under-par with a one-under 71, while William Duquette shot an even-par 72. Luke Kluver and Ben Sigel both carded one-over 73s.

Hillier, who was under par all three rounds, finished six-under for the tournament and tied for eighth place. Hillier had four birdies on his front nine and shot a 32 going out. He finished with 17 birdies on the week, which was the third-most of any golfer in the field. Hillier ended his season strong, finishing with three-straight Top-20s and a pair of top-10 finishes.

Duquette and Audrain both finished at even for the tournament and tied for 23rd. Audrain was brilliant in the final round of his freshman year, shooting a 33 on the front and a 35 on the back for a 68. He was the only Jayhawk not to have a bogey on his card on the back-nine of the course.

Duquette posted rounds of 71-73-72 for his even-par mark. He had four birdies in his final round and 11 for the tournament.

Kluver and Sigel both finished tied for 37th at +3. Both had three birdies on their card Wednesday.

As a team, Kansas finished with 57 birdies in the tournament, which was the second-most in the field behind Florida State.