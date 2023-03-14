🏀 Jayhawks Garner More Postseason Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick both earned postseason honors Tuesday, two days prior to KU’s first game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Wilson’s first honor of the day was being named to the Associated Press All-America First Team, marking the second-straight selection for a Jayhawk, earning Ochai Agbaji in 2022. Wilson was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 8 First Team, while Dick was an NABC All-District 8 Second Team selection. Later in the day, the duo was both selected to the 10-member USBWA All-District VI team with Wilson being named the district’s player of the year.

The unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection, Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, which is 26th nationally. Wilson has two 30-point performances and 20 games of 20 or more points scored this season, including each of his last five games. The Denton, Texas, forward also leads the Big 12 with 8.4 rebounds per game and 22 double-doubles.

On nearly every national player of the year watch list, Wilson ranks tied for 27th on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,435 points, and his 791 career rebounds are 14th on the KU list. Wilson’s 28 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

Dick ranks second the KU team with a 14.1 scoring average and his 79 three-point field goals made lead the team and rank tied for first on the KU freshmen all-time list. The Wichita, Kansas, native is tied with Jeff Boschee who made 79 in 1998-99. An All-Big 12 Second Team selection and three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in 2022-23, Dick’s 14.1 scoring average currently ranks tied for fifth on the KU freshmen list and his 85.1 free throw percentage is second.

No. 1 seed Kansas (27-7) will begin the defense of its NCAA National Championship against No. 16 seed Howard (22-12) on Thursday, March 16, at 1 p.m. CT, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will be televised on TBS.