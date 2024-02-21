🥎 Jayhawks Head to College Station for Week Three Action

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks head to College Station, Texas to compete in the Texas A&M Invitational at Davis Diamond from Feb. 22-25. KU will face off against UTSA (twice), North Dakota State (twice) and No. 18 Texas A&M for Kansas’ third-straight week on the road.

Last week at THE Spring Games, Kansas went 2-2. Kansas was supposed to play in five games, before its games against Iowa and Ohio State were canceled due to inclement weather on Feb. 17. However, KU added a game against Coastal Carolina on Feb. 15, where the Jayhawks posted their first win of the week, defeating the Chanticleers 4-1. Kansas also faced off against UC Riverside on the same day when it fell 7-5. The next day, Kansas played against two Big Ten teams, first against Penn State, who was receiving votes in the NFCA coaches poll, and Illinois. Kansas lost 5-4 to the Nittany Lions, before bouncing back with a 8-7 win over the fighting Illini.

In the second week of the season, Kansas was led by three sophomores at the dish in Presley Limbaugh, Campbell Bagshaw and Hailey Cripe. Limbaugh and Bagshaw both recorded batting averages over the .400 mark, while Cripe posted five RBI. Cripe enters week three with a hitting streak of seven games, the highest for a Jayhawk this season. Bagshaw hit two doubles, including a team-best .533 on-base-percentage. Limbaugh currently has two triples so far this season, which ranks first in the Big 12 and sixth in the country.

On the pithing side, Katie Brooks has been a standout for Kansas so far into her junior season. She currently has an ERA of 1.11 in six appearances, along with an unbeaten 4-0 record. She leads the team with 22 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched. Kasey Hamilton has produced the majority of the workload, as she has pitched 27.1 innings so far, which ranks second in the Big 12. 2023 Big 12 All-Freshmen Team selection Lizzy Ludwig saw her first action of the season against Illinois, after missing KU’s first nine games due to injury.

Head Coach Jennifer McFalls currently sits at 99 career wins during her time at the helm of the program. She is set to eclipse the 100 career wins mark this weekend at her alma mater, Texas A&M.

Kansas and UTSA have faced off four times in program history, with Kansas holding an unbeaten 4-0 record. In the last matchup, Kansas defeated UTSA by run-rule, 12-1, in San Antonio, Texas, in six innings. KU currently holds a 6-2 all-time advantage over NDSU as the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings, most recently defeating the Bison 9-5 in Lawrence on March 20, 2021. Kansas and Texas A&M have faced off a total of 75 times, mostly throughout the Aggies’ time in the Big 12. Texas A&M holds a 54-21 all-time series lead over KU. The last time KU beat the Aggies was on April 30, 2009, when Kansas won 4-1 in Lawrence.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans are encouraged to follow along live statistics, as the only game this weekend that will be streamed will be the game against Texas A&M (Feb. 24) via ESPN+. Fans are also encouraged to follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout all five contests.

UP NEXT

Kansas will stay on the road as it heads to Tennessee to take on Austin Peay on Feb. 29 at Cathi Maynard Park, before taking the quick trip to Nashville to compete against Belmont at E.S. Rose Park in a three-game series from March 1-2.