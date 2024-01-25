👟 Jayhawks Head to First Road Meet of 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team will be heading to Iowa City for the Black and Gold Invite on January 26-27 at the University of Iowa.

This will be the first away meet of the 2024 season for the Jayhawks, having previously competed on their home track on December 1-2 and, most recently, the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular back on January 12. Kansas came out on top at the historic Triangular meet, claiming their second-consecutive team title for the first time since 2016-17, finishing with a total of 245.5 points.

With two competitions down so far, the Kansas men were slotted at No. 9 in this week’s USTFCCCA/NCAA rankings as well as having six individuals in the Top 15 of their respective events. Alexander Jung is the No. 2 heptathlete in all of NCAA Division I, while Ashton Barkdull has the No. 6 mark in men’s pole vault, and Devin Loudermilk is No. 9 in the men’s high jump. Tayton Klein (heptathlon) and Oleg Klykov (weight throw) each check in at No. 13, while Michael Joseph rounds things out at No. 14 in the men’s 400m.

New Mexico Junior College transfer Deshana Skeete is Kansas’ highest-ranked woman, checking in at No. 27 in the women’s 400m after an impressive showing at the Triangular with her time of 54.13.

This weekend’s meet will feature 26 women competing as well as Yoveinny Mota and Gabrielle Gibson each competing unattached in the 60m hurdles. On the men’s side, 31 men will be hitting the track, including four-time All-American Clayton Simms making his season debut in the men’s pole vault.

Friday’s events include a rolling schedule of throws, starting with women’s weight throw at noon. The men will follow immediately after, ending the day with shot put in similar fashion.

Saturday will begin with high jump at 11:00, with the running events kicking off at 12:15 with the women’s 3000m. For the full schedule of events, click here. Fans can also follow along with the live results found here.