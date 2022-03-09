🏀 Jayhawks Head to Kansas City for Big 12 Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Top-seeded Kansas will play in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big 12 Championship Thursday, March 10, at 2 p.m. (Central) at T-Mobile Center on ESPN. The Jayhawks will play the winner of the March 9 opening-round game between eight seed Kansas State and ninth seed West Virginia.

Kansas has won 15 conference tournament championships, including 11 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks last won the event in 2018, also at T-Mobile Center. Kansas is 47-12 in the Big 12 event; is 1-0 in opening-round games, 21-3 in the quarterfinals, 14-6 in semifinals and 11-3 in finals.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed for the Big 12 Championship for the 17th time (1997,-98-2002-03-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-20-22). KU is 31-7 as the No. 1 seed and has won eight of its 11 Big 12 tourney titles as the No. 1 seed. Note, KU was No. 1 seed in 2020 when the tourney was cancelled due to COVID.

In 2022, Kansas won its 20th Big 12 regular-season title and its 63rd all-time conference regular-season championship, which added to its record.

Kansas is No. 7 in the NET rankings and No. 6 in strength of schedule, released by the NCAA through games played March 7. Kansas is 10-5 against Quadrant 1 teams, 7-1 vs. Q2, 5-0 vs. Q3 and 3-0 vs. Q4. It’s 10 Q1 wins are second most in NCAA Division I.

Up Next

Should Kansas win its quarterfinal game, KU will play the winner of the (4) Texas-(5) TCU contest in the semifinals on Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.