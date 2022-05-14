🏌️ Jayhawks Head to Texas for NCAA Regional Play

BRYAN, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team is set for postseason play as the Jayhawks will open play in NCAA Regionals at the Bryan, Texas Regional at Traditions Golf Club beginning on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Jayhawks will play 18 holes each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the 54-hole event with the top five teams in the 13-team region advancing to the NCAA Championships in Arizona later this month.

The field in Bryan is headlined by No. 1 seed Pepperdine, followed by host Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee and the Jayhawks rounding out the top five seeds. At No. 6 is Arizona, followed by Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern.

“Postseason golf is the best golf to play,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “From here on out, it is play well or go home. We’re excited about the opportunity and need to go to Texas and play well. This team has been to enough regionals to know we need to take care of our team, our scores and the rest will fall into place. It’s three rounds of golf with the top five teams advancing to the finals.”

Pepperdine, at No. 6 in the nation, along with Texas A&M (12), Georgia (13) and Tennessee (19) join Kansas (29) as teams ranked in the Top 30 in the Golfstat national team rankings.

The Jayhawks will travel a six-man team with five playing in the lineup each round and one alternate allowed to enter the lineup after each round. Just like the Big 12 Championship, the Jayhawks will travel seniors Harry Hillier, Callum Bruce and Ben Sigel and sophomores Luke Kluver, William Duquette and Davis Cooper.

Hillier and Kluver both enter Regionals leading the team in scoring average at 71.30. Both Hillier and Kluver have a win to their credit this season, with Kluver claiming the Gopher Invitational in the fall and Hillier earning a win at the Hawkeye Invitational in the spring. Kluver finished tied for 22nd last time out at the Big 12s, while Hillier tied for 37th.

Bruce is next in scoring average at 71.48 and has five Top 10s to his credit this season. He finished T31 at the Big 12 Championships. Sigel has his average below 72 at 71.94 and has been in top form late in the season. He took third place at the Hawkeye Invitational, before a T22 finish at the Big 12s.

Cooper, also a winner this year at the Windon Memorial in the fall, has a scoring average of 72.35, while Duquette is at 73.00. Cooper played one round at the Big 12s, while Duquette played the final two.

Play will begin Monday morning, with live stats available through Golfstat.