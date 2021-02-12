🏀 Jayhawks Hit the Road to Iowa State Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (14-7, 8-5) begins a two-game road swing at Iowa State (2-13, 0-10) on ABC, Feb. 13. The game from Hilton Coliseum will begin at 2 p.m. (CT).

Kansas played Iowa State on Thursday, Feb. 11, marking back-to-back meetings with the Cyclones. Reverting to season finales and league tournament first-round matchups, this is the third time in the Bill Self era that KU will play the same opponent consecutively. The first was 2003-04 vs. Missouri and the most recent was 2017-18 vs. Oklahoma State.

Kansas is coming off a 97-64 victory against Iowa State on Feb. 11 in Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State is looking to end a nine-game losing streak after its loss at KU on Thursday.

Kansas leads the all-time series with ISU, 185-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last three, yet is 8-5 in the last 13 meetings with ISU. Kansas holds a 70-40 advantage in games played in Ames, including a 26-22 edge mark in Hilton Coliseum.

Kansas Notables

Kansas is No. 9 in NET nationally in strength of schedule, which is second in the Big 12 behind Iowa State at No. 4. To show how tough the Big 12 is, Kansas’ NET is No. 19 among the 357 NCAA Division I teams ranked, which is fourth in the conference.

Kansas’ 11 Quadrant 1 games played in 2020-21 are the most in the Big 12 and tie for second most nationally (Maryland 14, Ohio State 11, Northwestern 11). Kansas is 4-7 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 3-0 vs. Q2, 1-0 vs. Q3, 5-0 vs. Q4.

Five of Kansas’ seven losses have been to ranked teams and the other two losses are to teams that have moved into the top 25 of either the Associated Press or Coaches’ polls (at Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State).

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.7 boards per game, which is first among league freshmen. His six double-doubles are second overall in the Big 12. He has three straight DDs.

Junior David McCormack is averaging 17.0 points in his last six games with two double-doubles. He has five double-doubles this season.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji ranks first in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made per game (2.7) and second 3-point field goal percentage (40.0%).

Up Next

Kansas plays its second straight road game at Dillons Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas State, Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 16.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 200-94, and has won the last four meetings and 12 of the last 13 matchups. KU is 79-47 in meetings in Manhattan, including 27-5 in Bramlage Coliseum. KU won the first meeting this season, 74-51, on Feb. 2, in Allen Fieldhouse.