🏀 Jayhawks Host Horned Frogs Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/7 Kansas (23-6, 12-4) returns home to host TCU (19-9, 8-8) on Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. CST on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Tied for the Big 12 lead in the loss column in the 2022 league race, Kansas is looking to rebound from a 74-64 loss at TCU on Tuesday. TCU has won three of its last four games after defeating KU March 1.

Kansas is No. 8 in the NET rankings and No. 5 in strength of schedule, released by the NCAA through games played March 1. Kansas is 9-5 against Quadrant 1 teams, 6-1 vs. Q2, 5-0 vs. Q3 and 3-0 vs. Q4.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (79.1 ppg), which is 22nd nationally, in field goal percentage (48.7%, 12th nationally) and three-point field goal percentage (36.3%).

A national player of the year candidate, senior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, which is 20th nationally. He is second in the Big 12, 12th nationally, in three-point field goal percentage at 43.1%. He has scored 20 or more points in a league-high 16 games this season. Agbaji has been named Big 12 Player of the Week four times this season.

Kansas has two players ranked in the top four in rebounding in the Big 12 with senior David McCormack third at 7.2 rpg and redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson fourth at 7.0 rpg. McCormack leads the league with eight double-doubles this season.

At TCU, McCormack scored his 1,000-career point, currently at 1,002. He is the 64th Jayhawk, 19th under Bill Self, to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

Up Next

Kansas finishes its test of three games in eight days when it hosts No. 21 Texas on March 5 at 3 p.m. CST. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN.

This will be Senior Night for six Jayhawks – Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Mitch Lightfoot, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Chris Teahan. Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won 38-consecutive Senior Nights.