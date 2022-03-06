🏌️ Jayhawks in 1st After Opening Day at Bandon Dunes

BANDON, Ore. – The Kansas Jayhawks find themselves atop the leaderboard at the Bandon Dunes Invitational after the opening round Sunday. Kansas shot a 1-under, 283 as a team and lead Fresno State by two shots.

Kansas and Fresno State are followed by San Jose State (+3), Oregon (+4) and Utah (+7). The ninth-ranked Jayhawks, who are seeking their fifth tournament title of the season, will tee off Monday in the second round, with the final round set for Tuesday. Play on Monday will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a shotgun start.

Not only are the Jayhawks on top, but so is sophomore Luke Kluver. Kluver is tied for first with three others after he fired an opening round 68, featuring four birdies. Callum Bruce is also inside the Top 10, as he shot a 1-under 70 and is tied for eighth place.

Senior Ben Sigel shot a one-over 72 and is inside the Top 20 at T16. Senior Harry Hillier and sophomore William Duquette (playing as an individual) are tied for 24th after matching 73s. Sophomore Davis Cooper shot a three-over 74 and is tied for 32nd.

“We had pretty good weather today for the most part, but didn’t really take advantage of the course,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “This is a golf course that will test patience and discipline. I thought we played fairly average, but ended up shooting under par. Luke put together a nice round at 3-under, and Callum was under-par as well.

“We still need two more rounds of golf and we need to continue to get better each round.”

Kluver, who has now been under or even par in 18 of his 19 rounds this season, started strong Sunday as he seeks his second tournament title of the season. The Nebraska native teed off on No. 8 and began his round with a birdie. After giving it back on No. 11 with a bogey, Kluver birdied holes 16, 1 and 2 to get to three under, before parring in. He shot a three-under 31 on the front nine of the course.

Bruce, who teed off on No. 10, was two under through his first four holes, before picking up a bogey on No. 15. He got that back with a birdie on the par-three 16th, and then got in the red again on the par-fifth first hole. A couple of bogeys down the stretch dropped him back to 1-under, where he sits in the Top 10.

Sigel had three birdies on his scorecard, including two on par-five holes. He played the three par-fives at two-under. He also birdied the par-four ninth. Duquette had four birdies on his card, while Hillier had three. All three of Hillier’s birdies came on the back nine of the course. Cooper had one of just four eagles in the whole field on Sunday, when he eagled the par-five first hole.

The Jayhawks will be grouped with Oregon, Utah and San Jose State for Round 2. Live stats can be followed via Golfstat.