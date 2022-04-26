🏌️ Jayhawks in 6th After 2 Rounds at Big 12 Championship

TRINITY, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team completed the first two rounds of play at the Big 12 Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club on Tuesday and currently sit in sixth place at +28 heading into the third and final round Wednesday.

Texas, at 9-under, is leading the field. The ninth-ranked Longhorns are one shot ahead of No. 1 Oklahoma and three shots clear of No. 2 Oklahoma State. Kansas, ranked 27th in the latest Golfstat national rankings, is two shots ahead of Iowa State, Kansas State and Baylor, who are all tied for seventh.

The Jayhawks fired a team score of 299 (+11) in the first round that began Monday, but was completed Tuesday because of inclement weather. They then followed that up with a 305 (+17) in the second round.

“We played pretty average today, and in this league, average doesn’t work,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I thought we made some careless errors on Par 5s, and that really hurt our team score. We need all five guys playing well, and we’ll see if we can’t post a good score on Wednesday.”

Senior Harry Hillier is currently out in front for the Jayhawks at +5 overall. He’s tied for 23rd, after shooting even-par 72 in the first round and a 77 in the second round. Fellow senior Ben Sigel is two shots behind Hillier at +7 and is tied for 30th overall. He shot a 75 in the second round.

Both senior Callum Bruce and sophomore Luke Kluver are tied for 35th at +9. Sophomore Davis Cooper played the first round for the Jayhawks, with sophomore William Duquette getting the nod in his spot in the second round. Duquette shot a 5-over 77.

The second round consisted of just one score in the 60s, which came from Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta, who shot a 68. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg is leading the way at -5, after a 1-under 71 in the second round and an opening round 68.

The Jayhawks will be paired with TCU for the final round, and will tee off on No. 1. Duquette will be the first one off at 8 a.m. Bruce, Kluver, Sigel and Hillier will all follow in nine-minute increments. Live stats for the final round will be available at Golfstat.