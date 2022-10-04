🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks in Top 6 After Opening Two Rounds in Arkansas

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team concluded play for the second round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club, shooting a team score of 310 (+22) on the day and sit tied for sixth at +20. Junior Gunnar Broin sits alone in 2nd at -8, one shot back of the leader.

Texas A&M leads the tournament at -11, followed by host Arkansas (+1) and Mississippi State (+9) to round out the top-3 in an event that is being televised by the Golf Channel.

“Tough day of golf today,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “We just weren’t very sharp and didn’t play well. Gunnar had another solid round, but everyone else struggled.”

Broin, who fired a career-low round on Monday with a 65 (-7), posted a 1-under 71 in round two. Broin kicked off his second round with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. He was steady for the rest of the day, until a hole-out from 220 yards chalked an eagle on Broin’s scorecard. Broin sits alone in second at -8, one shot back of leader Daniel Rodrigues (-9) of Texas A&M.

Junior Sion Audrain made his season debut for the Jayhawks on Monday, shooting a 75 (+3), followed by a second round 77 (+5) to put him tied for 34th.

Junior Davis Cooper shot a second round 83 (+11) to put him T38 at +9. Cecil Belisle shot a 79 (+7), including three consecutive birdies to conclude his second round, sitting tied for 48th at +12 for the event. Junior William Duquette shot an 88 (+16), sitting +20 for the tournament T55.

“Way too many mental errors,” said Bermel. “On this golf course, sloppy golf will expose you quickly. We need to come ready to play in the morning with all five guys playing well.”

The Jayhawks will conclude the tournament with the third and final round on Wednesday, teeing off at 9 a.m. CT on Hole 10. Coverage for the final day will be aired on the Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT.

Live scoring for the tournament is available on Golfstat.