🏌️ Jayhawks in Top 5 at The Prestige After Opening Round

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team had a strong first day at the Prestige at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West, finishing with a score of seven-over, 291 in the squad’s first round of the spring season.

The 14th-ranked Jayhawks sit in fifth place in the loaded 24-team field. Vanderbilt and Oregon are currently leading the way at +3, with LSU (+4), Long Beach State (+5) and the Jayhawks (+7) rounding out the top five.

“It was our first competitive round of the spring semester, and we were not real sharp, but we were solid,” Coach Jamie Bermel said.

Sophomores Luke Kluver and Davis Cooper led the way for the Jayhawks, both carding even-par 71s, which put them in a tie for ninth after the opening round. Kluver, who led the team in scoring average in the fall, started on hole No. 10, like the rest of his teammates. He shot an even-par 36 on his front nine with three birdies and three bogeys.

Kluver stayed at even-par entering his 15th hole, but bogeyed back-to-back holes to enter the final two at two-over. But Kluver, who has been at even-par or under in all 16 stroke-play rounds this season, birded No. 8 and No. 9 to claw back to even par for his round.

Cooper opened his round with birdies at Nos. 10 and 11, but then bogeyed 14 and 15. He then birdied No. 16 and bogeyed 18 for an even-par 36. On his back nine, the front nine of the course, Cooper recorded nine straight pars to stay at even par.

Zach Sokolosky, appearing in the team lineup for the first time this season, carded a two-over 73 and sits in a tie for 24th. Sokolosky picked up birdies at holes, 1, 8 and 14. After his first four holes, Sokolosky played his round at even par.

Senior Callum Bruce shot a five-over 76 and is tied for 65th, while fellow senior Harry Hillier is tied for 81st at +6.

“Davis and Luke had a nice start, and Zach came through with a very good round as well,” Bermel said. “The seniors struggled today, but both of them are very good players, and I am sure they will rebound and do better the next couple of days.

“It was very windy at times, and I know we will get some wind on Tuesday as well.”

The second round is set for Tuesday, with the final 18 holes scheduled for Wednesday. Live stats can be followed on Golfstat.