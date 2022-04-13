⛳ Men's Golf Places 7 on Academic All-Big 12 Teams

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks placed seven student-athletes on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Golf Team, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas had six golfers –Harry Hillier, Davis Cooper, Luke Kluver, William Duquette, Grant Herrenbruck and Hank Lierz – earn first-team honors, while Ben Sigel earned second-team recognition.

Hillier, a senior majoring in Liberal Arts and Sciences, was one of four men’s golfers in the entire conference to be recognized with a 4.00 grade point average.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

Joining Hillier on the first-team is Herrenbruck, a senior, majoring in finance, Duquette and Kluver, juniors majoring in communication studies, Lierz, a junior majoring in finance and Cooper, a sophomore majoring in sports management. Sigel, the team’s lone second-team selection is pursuing his entrepreneurship graduate certificate.

There were a total of 61 men’s golf honorees, with 49 earning first-team honors and 12 earning second-team nods.