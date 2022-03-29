⚾️ Jayhawks Return Home for Four-Game Homestand

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Wichita State Wed. 3 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (1-0, 5.40) LHP Jace Miner (0-0, 21.00)



LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are back at Hoglund Ballpark on Wednesday for the first time in four weeks as they take on the Wichita State Shockers at 3 p.m. CT. After playing 21 of its first 22 games on the road this season, Kansas will have eight of its next nine games at home.

Kansas played Wichita State a week ago in Wichita, Kansas. KU built an early lead in the contest, but ultimately fell 7-5 in 10 innings.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna has been the offensive catalyst through the first six weeks of the season for the Jayhawks. Ahuna leads the team, is third in the Big 12 and 21st in the country with a .434 batting average.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger and redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond have been hitting well as of late. Josenberger enters Wednesday with an 11-game hitting streak and 13-game on-base streak, while Hammond has hit safely in his last seven consecutive games and reached base safely in eight straight games.

Redshirt junior right-hander Jake Adams will take the mound for the Jayhawks on Wednesday afternoon. A week ago, Adams made his first career start against the Shockers. Adams went five and two thirds innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, while walking one and striking out four.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. CT for those attending the game. Wednesday’s game will be live streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its first conference series of the season at Hoglund Ballpark with a three-game set against No. 4 Texas Tech beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.