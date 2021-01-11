🏀 Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Battle at Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6 Kansas travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, January 12, as it takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12) is coming off its second-straight victory, defeating Oklahoma, 63-59, on Saturday. The Jayhawks are searching for their 12th-straight conference road win, which would break their own record of 11-straight. The last time KU lost a conference road game was March 5, 2019.

Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3 Big 12) is coming off a 70-54 road win over Kansas State on Saturday, in which the Cowboys connected on their final 13 shots to take down the Wildcats. Prior to its win over Kansas State, Oklahoma State’s previous four Big 12 games were decided by a single possession or in overtime and by a total of 12 points.

In four of its last five games, Kansas has had four different leading scorers with David McCormack (2), Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji. Agbaji leads the Jayhawks with 14.8 points per game, while shooting a Big 12-leading 42.5% from beyond the arc and 2.6 3-point field goals made per game. Agbaji has made 18 3-pointers in his last six games, while KU is 7-0 this season and 15-0 for his career when Agbaji makes three or more 3-pointers in a game.

McCormack has found his rhythm over the past two games, leading the Jayhawks in scoring against Oklahoma (17) and TCU (20). Against Oklahoma, McCormack produced several key points for the Jayhawks down the stretch, helping KU to victory.

Kansas enters play on Tuesday averaging 76.9 points per game, while outscoring opponents by an average of 10.1 points per game. The Jayhawks have shot 44.2% (326-of-727) from the field, while holding opponents to 40.5% (296-of-731).

Oklahoma State enters Tuesday’s contest averaging 77.3 points per game, while shooting 45.8% (306-of-668) from the field. The Cowboys are led in scoring by freshman Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 17.8 points per game.

NOTABLES

Kansas leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game (41.6), rebound margin (+8.2) and blocked shots at 4.5 per game.

Kansas’ last seven losses have been to ranked foes, with three of those in the top five.

Earlier this season, redshirt-senior Mitch Lightfoot became the 21st player in KU history to record 100 career blocks. Lightfoot ranks 17th on the KU all-time list, currently at 110.

The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 118-59 all-time advantage. KU holds an 8-4 edge in the last 12 meetings. KU is 38-35 against OSU in meetings in Stillwater, including a 36-35 edge in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, the Jayhawks are 28-6 (82.4%) in five-point contests, including a 5-0 record so far in 2020-21. The 28 wins are the most in NCAA Division I in that span as is the 82.4 winning percentage. In games decided by five points or less, KU was 11-2 in 2017-18, 8-2 in 2018-19, 4-2 last season and 5-0 this season.

Dating back to the 2019-20 preseason poll, Kansas has been ranked in the Associated Press top-10 each of the last 26 polls. Only Gonzaga can make that same claim.

Kansas has outrebounded 10 of its last 11 opponents, including a 46-25 (+21) effort against Washburn (12/3) and a 54-31 (+23) advantage against Omaha (12/11).

Senior Marcus Garrett has 153 career steals which ranks 21st on the KU all-time list. He is eight thefts from the KU top 15 and 28 from the top 10.

UP NEXT

Following Tuesday’s trip to Stillwater, the Jayhawks will return home to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, January 16 inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 1 p.m., and be televised live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.