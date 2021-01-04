🏀 Jayhawks set for Road Trip at TCU on Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 6/6 Kansas Jayhawks hit the road for their second away Big 12 contest, as they take on TCU on Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m., CT inside Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will air on ESPN with Mark Neely and Fran Fraschilla on the call.

Kansas (8-2, 2-1) is coming off its first Big 12 defeat of the season against No. 8/9 Texas, while TCU (9-2, 2-1) is set to defend its home court following a 67-60 victory at Kansas State.

The Jayhawks are 97-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 1-0 this season and 3-0 in 2019-20. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six-plus seasons, amassing a record of 46-5 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark in 2018-19.

Kansas has won 10-straight Big 12 road games, which includes a 9-0 record in 2019-20. The conference record for consecutive road wins is 11 by Kansas from February 25, 2001 to January 6, 2003.

Through 10 games, Kansas has had six different players lead the team in scoring and eight in steals, including ties for the team high. Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson leads the Jayhawks in season scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game on 49% (51-of-104) from the field, while also leading the team with an average of 7.9 rebounds per game. Senior Marcus Garrett is averaging 3.6 assists per game, a team high.

The Horned Frogs are led by RJ Nembhard who is averaging 18.7 points per game on 48.8% (59-of-121) from the floor, while Kevin Samuel leads the team in rebounds, averaging 10.2 per game. Nembhard and Mike Miles lead the team with 3.63 assists per game.

Following Tuesday’s Big 12 matchup with TCU, the Jayhawks will return home to Allen Fieldhouse to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, January 9. The game will tip-off at 3:30 p.m., CT on CBS.